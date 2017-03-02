Police investigating crash that injured 4 in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating a two-car crash on Pruyn Hill Road that injured four people.

Police say a vehicle traveling westbound crossed into the oncoming lane sideways and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle heading westbound was operated by a 17-year-old Jordan Winnie. He suffered head and internal injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Winnie’s front-seat passenger, a 14-year-old girl, suffered head and internal injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Both Winnie and the 14-year-old were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Winnie’s rear passenger a 15-year-old boy suffered a leg injury and was transported to Albany Medical Center. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The other vehicle was operated by Kara Dambro, 28. She suffered internal injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center. Her condition is not known at this time. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

At this time no tickets or charges have been filed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

