Mixed reactions to new telecommunications poles erected in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Large poles have popped up in Troy, and while some don’t mind, the city council has become concerned.

Over a dozen wooden poles standing between 60 ft. and 80 ft. tall were erected around the city of Troy last week. The city council wants them taken down immediately.

“They’re designed to mount the things you use in telecommunications, so it might be antennas or dishes or whatever,” Mayor Patrick Madden said.

The poles are believed to be owned by a telecommunications company. They are said to be permanent, which Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello isn’t happy about.

“We, me at least, and a couple of council members, we will do everything within our power to get these poles down,” she said.

Mike Grose has lived on 3rd Street his entire life. It’s also the site of one of the poles. He said he doesn’t mind the poles because they’re meant to provide better cell service.

“The thing’s way back on the sidewalk for one, and for two, if they put a tower on there, your phones are getting better reception,” he said. “What’s wrong with that?”

But Mantello said the poles can be dangerous to drivers, pedestrians and nearby businesses because of their height. She added that neither the council nor the planning board approved them to be put up. Instead, she prefers to see poles that are planted on rooftops.

“They’re a safety concern, and they certainly don’t fit with the landscaping, and if you look at them, they’re absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

Grose, who walks wherever he needs to go, said the company hasn’t done anything wrong.

“That’s a public street; they can do what they want,” he said.

Mantello said she will find out who approved the poles to be put up and will have them taken down as soon as possible.