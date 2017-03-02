Lake George Coalition director arrested on fraud charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Coalition director is facing charges after he is accused of fraud.

According to a complaint, David Decker, 67, is accused of submitting false documentation to the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board for reimbursement for services related to the Gaslight Village project in the amount of $69,156.30.

Police say business records obtained by subpoenas and search warrants reflect that bills for reimbursement for these specific services was also submitted to, and paid by, the Town of Queensbury as part of a different $295,000 grant.

Decker was charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, first-degree falsifying business records, and second-degree grand larceny charges.

Decker was arraigned in Lake George Town Court and remanded to Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit.