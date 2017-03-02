Ford recalling 36,000 vehicles for air bag defect

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Ford Motor Co is recalling more than 36,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because their air bags may not inflate properly.

The recall affects the 2016-2017 Ford Edge, 2016-2017 Lincoln MKX and 2017 Lincoln Continental. Most are in the U.S. but around 4,300 are in Canada.

The air bags were made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp., but they don’t have the same deadly problem that has led to a recall of millions of Takata air bags.

In that case, air bags can inflate with too much force and spew shrapnel at occupants.

In Ford’s case, the air bags may not fill completely because of misaligned components.

Ford is not aware of any injuries associated with the defect.

Dealers will replace affected air bags for free.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s