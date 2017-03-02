Developer proposes movie theater at site of former Troy City Hall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Bow Tie Cinemas movie theater could be coming to Troy.

The developer has been eyeing 1 Monument Square as the location to build the theater. It’s currently an empty lot and also where the former city hall once stood.

The proposed entertainment venue will have nine theaters, online seat reservations and an app where customers can order food.

The preliminary estimate to build the theater will cost around $18 million. The council still needs to vote on a land agreement where they can sign off on selling the property to the developer.

“It’s very exciting to put that many more people in downtown Troy,” Mayor Patrick Madden said. “I think it’ll support what is unique about Troy and help create an environment that fosters more of that.”

If the council approves the project, construction will begin in the fall to have it completed by the end of 2018.