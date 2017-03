CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mall in Clifton Park was evacuated Thursday night.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office confirms a fire was reported at Clifton Park Center Thursday.

The mall has been evacuated, and crews are investigating.

Multiple crews were outside the Regal Cinemas. People inside the mall said they didn’t see any flames and were only told by fire crews to leave the building.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 will provide details as they become available.