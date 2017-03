TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A well-known community member is being laid to rest on Thursday.

Kenneth Ray owned and operated John Ray and Sons in Troy.

His casket made its way in a horse-drawn hearse from the funeral home on Hoosick Street to Our Lady Victory Church in Troy.

A funeral mass was held and he was laid to rest at Saint Mary’s cemetery.

Ray’s family business was started by his father John in 1904 and is still operating today.