Albany man charged with attempted murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department charged a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred last September on Washington Avenue.

Police say Jorge Obregon-Castro stabbed a man several times in the abdomen and torso while on the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

The 27-year-old victim was treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Obregon-Castro was charged with second-degree attempted murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Jail.