21-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in Saugerties crash

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Charges have been filed into the January crash that killed a 22-year-old from Saugerties.

John Playford, 21, was charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree and two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree.

Police said Playford crashed his jeep into a multi-apartment home and flipped the car onto its roof. He walked away with minor injuries. His passenger, 22-year-old Jacob Sweeny, was ejected from the car and died from his injuries.

Playford was driving with blood alcohol content more than two times over the legal limit, police said.

Playford was arraigned in Town of Saugerties Court and was sent to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.