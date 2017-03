SANTAQUIN, UTAH (WCMH) – A Utah couple recently posted a picture of a surreal sonogram.

Makelle Ahlin posted the picture of her baby giving the universal ‘Rock On’ hand gesture.

Makelle and her husband Jared tell KTSU the images weren’t photoshopped and that they even have the original paper copies to prove it.

“Our boys are very active I guess, so it probably sounds like they will fit in to the family,” Jared Ahlin said as Makelle adds: “They’re pretty wild I would say.”