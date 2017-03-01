Truck goes airborne during police chase

DIXIE INN, La. (CNN) – A dramatic and violent end to a police chase in Louisiana was all caught on tape.

What ended rather violently in the Webster Parish town of Dixie Inn began rather routinely for a deputy who, an hour before, had pulled over the driver of this pickup truck for speeding.

“Our guys did their job, they did it well,” Sheriff Gary Sexton said. “We pulled the individual over. One individual got out and came toward the officer. As he came toward the officer, the vehicle sped away.”

Police say in the passenger seat was 18-year-old Kevonte Austin, already wanted out of Caddo Parish for escape.

Austin slipped behind the steering wheel during that traffic stop and sped off. The deputy cuffed the driver and quickly gave chase.

“He came back through going 90 MPH,” Randy Sayers said.

Sayers says he watched the high-speed chase pass by him near the town of Springhill. Police say speeds reached 115 MPH.

About a half-hour later, while making deliveries near Dixie Inn, Sayers came up on this.

“I came here and see the outcome of this and thank God he didn’t kill nobody.”

The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were determined to not let Austin race through the main intersection in Dixie Inn at triple digit speeds.

“A block was set up to keep him from going through the intersection at over 100 miles an hour, which would have been the possibility of fatalities at that intersection,” Sheriff Sexton said.

Only slightly more incredible than watching Austin’s airborne antics was the fact someone was inside this car when the truck landed on top of it.

“I saw the underside of a vehicle coming at me, right at my face, and I went to the right sitting in my car,” Barbara Harlon said.

Harlon made a quick move to the right, toward her passenger seat. The only part of the car not flattened from Austin’s fall from justice.

“I felt around to see if I was hurt and could tell that I was okay. God was with me,” Harlon said.

Authorities later determined that the truck Austin was driving during the chase had been stolen.

The person put into handcuffs at the start of the chase was also taken into custody, but it’s unclear what, if any charges he will face.