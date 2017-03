TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police say it happened on Stowe Avenue just before 7 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was found inside a home with a single gunshot wound to his leg.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to Albany Med.

Police searched the home and found two handguns.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident.