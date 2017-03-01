Thousands of books donated for NICU babies

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Project Cameron’s story gives parents books to read to their babies while they’re in the NICU.

It was created by a local mom who’s using her personal tragedy to help others.

Sara Quartiers’ son Cameron came into this world weighing less than a pound. When he was first born, she couldn’t even touch him.

“You do feel very helpless because when you have a baby you expect to and I wasn’t able to do any of those things.”

So she started reading to Cameron and noticed positive changes right away.

Cameron passed away after spending eight months in the NICU and Sara set out on a mission to bring books to every premature infant.

The loss was unimaginable but I knew that everyone needed a way to connect with their babies.

Eight years later with the most successful drive yet of 15,892 books. Cameron’s brother and sister are proud to show off the grand total.

Seeing the success stories of babies who received books over the years helps Sara heal too.

“These stories are why Dusty Fisher got involved with Cameron’s story. Her daughter was born prematurely, a warm feeling in your heart.”

Proving Cameron’s life may have been short but his impact continues.

“Our story times together, you know they still live on, in the stories that other parents get to tell their babies and hopefully get to take their babies home.”

The books will be distributed to 12 area hospitals and Sara hopes that one day they can provide books to every hospital in the state.