The Latest: Women formally charged with murdering Kim Jong Un

Two women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader, were charged with murder Wednesday after arriving in court under heavy protection.

Kim Jong Nam was attacked at a busy Kuala Lumpur airport terminal on Feb. 13 and died shortly after two women went up behind him and wiped something onto his face.

Both women have reportedly said they thought they were part of a prank TV show playing harmless tricks on unsuspecting passengers. One of the suspects, an Indonesian woman, told authorities that she was paid the equivalent of $90.

North Korea has sent a high-level delegation to Malaysia to seek the return of the body of leader’s Kim Jong Un’s slain half-brother.

The delegation includes Ri Tong Il, former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations. He told reporters Tuesday outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur that the diplomats were in Malaysia to seek the retrieval of the body and the release of a North Korean arrested in the case.

Malaysia has confirmed that North Korean killed Feb. 13 in a nerve-agent attack at Kuala Lumpur’s airport is Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea, however, has identified the victim only as a North Korean national with a diplomatic passport.

Ri says the delegation also seeks the “development of friendly relationships” between North Korea and Malaysia.