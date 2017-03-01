Surveillance video captures vehicle in Troy hit-and-run

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who smashed into her car in Troy and left the scene.

About two weeks ago, Anne Norris parked her car on Pawling Avenue in Troy. Around 5 a.m., another car smashed into hers and left significant damage.

Two surveillance cameras at a nearby salon captured the crash. It shows the car plowing straight into a snowbank, hydroplaning above Norris’s car, and then landing on the road. The driver left the bumper behind.

“The back window is blown out; the hood of the car has a huge dent; the roof is pretty much caved in; the driver side mirror torn off,” Norris explained.

Norris said she bought her car four days before the crash.

“Definite shock,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it, especially with the amount of damage.”

Norris said it was $7,000 of damage with a $500 deductible.

“Somebody that was either severely distracted or they were intoxicated in order to hit the snow that was in back of the car,” she said.

In the surveillance video, there’s signage on top of the car leading Norris to believe it was either a taxi or a pizza delivery driver. In the meantime, she has been driving a rental car with the hope of getting her car fixed by next week.

As much as she doesn’t want to park on the street when she gets her car back, she said she has no choice.

“I kind of have no choice,” she said. “It is street parking, and being that it’s close parking, there aren’t a lot of options.”

As police work to find the driver, identify the make of the car and who they work for, Norris has a message for that person.

“I feel that they need to be held accountable for their actions,” she said. “They’ve caused me financial hardship as well as I could’ve been in the car.”