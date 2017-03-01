Police: Officers save man possibly overdosing by administering 4 doses of Narcan

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police officers saved a man they say was possibly overdosing at the Barclay Heights Diner on Route 9W in Saugerties Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at around 6:30 a.m.

Police say upon arrival they found a 37-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers removed the man from the vehicle and began performing life-saving measures, administering four doses of Narcan, and CPR.

The man was revived at the scene and was transported to Kingston Hospital via ambulance.

