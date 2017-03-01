Police: Couple arrested after 4-month-old baby had broken ribs, legs

Web Staff Published:
child-abandonment

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police arrested a couple in a shaking baby incident that happened last year.

During an investigation, police say Amanda Bartlett, 26, and Corey Yantz, 22, exposed a 4-month-old infant to repeated injuries, including two falls off of a bed.

At the time of a medical check, police say the 4-month-old baby had broken ribs and both legs had been broken two to three weeks prior to the examination.

Bartlett was charged with abandonment or exposure of a child under 2 years of age. Yantz was charged with domestic assault and abandonment of a child under 2 years of age.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s