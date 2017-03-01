NY to build on women’s suffrage movement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of Women’s History month, the historic Capitol in Albany is taking the time to explain the importance of the women’s suffrage movement.

The lieutenant governor, along with elected officials, discussed how New York has come a long way, but there’s far more work to be done on Wednesday.

Usually, the hallway connecting lawmakers offices with the Capitol tells the history of New York.

“It’s kind of hard to believe now that women at one time didn’t have the right to vote,” John Wolf, a state employee, said.

Through March, these walls will tell the history of women’s struggle for equal rights.

Walls that made this librarian look twice.

“You can actually understand the opposite points of view and what people were going through as they were trying to make decisions about women’s right to vote,” Barbara Stripling said.

Fast forward a hundred years.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says New York has made strides, but struggle still exists.

“The question becomes how are we going to nurture that flame, make it grow even brighter,” Hochul said.

The lieutenant governor joined New York’s suffrage committee and lawmakers to explain how New York plans to build on this history.

Hochul says we all may be able to vote, but we’re not in New York.

“We are somewhere like 37th in the country for voting,” Hochul said.

New York set the path for women to vote, now the state needs to make it easier for all.

The budget includes plans to make it easier to register and allow same-day registration and allow early voting.

Stripling says the wall is not just a history lesson, sure you can read a lot about how we got here, but it’s a daily reminder of fighting for what you believe in.

“Helps people understand that we aren’t given rights, but that we need to stand up and say this is my right and I will stand up and fight for it,” Stripling said.

Continue to fight and push down a path created by New Yorkers.