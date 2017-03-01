NY setting up special investigation unit to help investigate threats against Jewish community centers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jewish community centers across the country have been the subjects of hate crimes in recent weeks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made it clear in a press conference on Wednesday that hate crimes against anyone won’t be tolerated in New York.

He’s launching a special unit within the state police to find those responsible for bomb threats and vandalism. in January and February dozens of these hate crimes were made across the country targeting the Jewish community.

One of those was directed at the Sidney Albery Albany JCC.

“JCCs across America including this one have recently been victims of the deplorable and cowardly threats.”

Governor Cuomo visited the Albany JCC says this will not be tolerated.

“We want the perpetrators to know that we are fully committed to doing justice in this case,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The special investigation unit within the State Police will issue a reward to anyone who can help lead to those responsible.

“Everything that can be done is being done. And I’m confident that we will find the people behind this.”

Senator Chuck Schumer is also calling for change. He’s urging the FCC to grant a waiver to allow targeted locations to work with law enforcement to access caller ID information.

Last week, Sen. Schumer criticized President Trump’s lack of response to the incidents.

“I was glad he denounced it but he ought not to wait so long next time it happens,” Sen. Schumer said. “He ought to denounce it immediately.”

The president made his thoughts clear in his Joint Address Tuesday night.

“While we may be a nation divided on policies, we stand united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms,” President Trump said.

Governor Cuomo says it’s even more hurtful when you think about who is really being affected by the crimes.

“They offer daycare. They offer pre-k services, so these threats are against children,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo’s plan also includes $25 million in his proposed budget for added security measures at child care centers like JCCs.