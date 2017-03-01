NY Dept. of Health offering free lead testing

Web Staff Published: Updated:
faucet

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State of Health launched a $1.5 million program to help test for lead in drinking water around the state.

It will allow DOH officials to test public water systems and private wells for free.

It’s on a first come, first serve basis. If you believe you have lead in your water, you’re encouraged to sign up on the department’s website to order a testing kit.

It comes with directions for how to test.

You’ll have to send it back within 30 says to be analyzed and the DOH will then mail the results back within the next 30 days.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s