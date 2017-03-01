NY Dept. of Health offering free lead testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State of Health launched a $1.5 million program to help test for lead in drinking water around the state.

It will allow DOH officials to test public water systems and private wells for free.

It’s on a first come, first serve basis. If you believe you have lead in your water, you’re encouraged to sign up on the department’s website to order a testing kit.

It comes with directions for how to test.

You’ll have to send it back within 30 says to be analyzed and the DOH will then mail the results back within the next 30 days.