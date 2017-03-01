Local landlord accused of stealing power from tenants

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local family discovered their landlord was stealing electricity on their dime!

The tenants here have to move out by Friday but they believe it is out of retaliation.

Breck Luce and Angelica Smith were paying more than $300 a month for electricity.

They rented a South Glens Falls apartment a year and a half ago. What they didn’t know is they also paid for their landlord’s utilities.

“There’s only one hot water tank and one boiler in the basement for two apartments.”

The discovery only made when Breck brought National Grid investigators to the basement.

“National Grid said ‘oh you’re right this is definitely meter sharing. You’re paying for his heat and hot water’,” Luce said.

That’s a violation of New York’s shared meter law.

It’s one of many problems according to the couple, who are now being forced to leave.

They squeeze furniture past their landlord’s truck, which they say he refuses to move.

“He’s spiteful, he’s retaliatory. There’s broken glass all over the driveway. It’s just ridiculous.”

News10 ABC’s Rachel Yonkunas called their landlord, George Moss, to see what he had to say about the incident.

He says the part about the shared meter issue is true.

“I’m having a plumber come take a look at how to fix it but I had a guy repair the lines I would say maybe 10, 11 months ago. Apparently, he hooked the wrong gas line into the wrong place or something.”

National Grid gave him 120 days to fix the violation.

He’s giving Luce and Smith three days to get out. Meanwhile, Moss still owes them for his power bills.

“He didn’t even try to work out anything with us. He was mad that he got caught and he’s going to have to pay back for the last year and a half. That’s what he was pissed about cause he got caught.”

The tenants have until Friday to move all of their belongings out, forcing them to live in a motel until they can find a new apartment.

They are planning to file a civil lawsuit.