Greene County Sheriff Deputy killed in crash remembered

Related Coverage Greene County Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a really somber day here in Greene County.

Everyone gathered at the emergency operations center for grief counseling. The flags are flying at half-staff as many are coping with the loss of Deputy Kevin Haverly.

Through flowers, flags, or donation, there is no shortage of support for friends and family of Haverly.

He was killed after his marked sheriff’s vehicle veered off Route 23 and into a utility pole.

The 26-year-old served with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for just a few years but he worked a lifetime to get there.

Sheriff Seeley says the outpouring of support has been spectacular. Law enforcement from neighboring communities have come down here to help with patrols and a GoFundme page has raised upwards of $30,000 for his fiancée and children.

“It’s so sad for our agency because Kevin was the type he loved everybody he worked so hard to get where he was,” Sheriff Seeley said. “He was liked by the community and again this is a sad, sad day here and now we have to go through the funeral proceedings which is hard.”

Funeral arrangements are still being made for some time on Monday.