Cops: Wife killed husband after fight over burned casserole

TARENTUM, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a woman fatally shot her husband after arguing about a casserole she burned, then took a photo of the body, texted it to a friend and showered before calling 911.

The Tribune-Review reports that according to court records, Frazer police responding to the call Monday night found 42-year-old Dennis Drum Sr. lying dead on a bed with a gun in his hand. His wife, 38-year-old Teresa Drum, told officers her husband shot himself after they argued.

Court records say she showed officers the cellphone photo, claiming she sent it to a friend because she didn’t know what to do. Police say there was no gun in Dennis Drum’s hand in that photo.

Teresa Drum was charged Tuesday with criminal homicide. No attorney information is available.