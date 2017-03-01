American Cancer Society holding summit to increase screening for Colorectal Cancer

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – The American Cancer Society says that Colorectal Cancer is the second leading cause of Cancer deaths in the United States among men and women combined but it’s one of the most preventable with proper screening and it is estimated that one in three adults over the age of 50 are not screened regularly.

It’s important to do so because Colorectal Cancers can often bleed into the digestive tract; sometimes the blood can be seen in the stool or make it look darker but a lot of times the stool looks normal.

The goal is to bring the number of people screened up to 80 percent. The Cancer Society is having a summit with large healthcare providers like St. Peter’s Healthcare and MVP Healthcare to talk about resources, strategies, and steps they can take to help get people screened.

Part of that is using a massive colon as a visual representation of the tissue that makes up the colon.

Some of the symptoms of this tissue getting aggravated are if you’re experiencing:

Unintended weight loss

Abdominal pain

Rectal bleeding

Weakness and fatigue

Or have had a change in bowl habits not dictated by diet, just to name a few

The goal is to make the Capital Region the first region in New York State to achieve 80 percent screenings by 2018.

If you’re over 50, or are feeling discomfort, get your screening done. The consequences are something none of us want to digest.