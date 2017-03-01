Albany Capital Center set to open after years of construction

By Published:
albany-capital-center

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – After more than a decade of planning and several years of construction, the Albany Capital Center is set to open Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting is this afternoon and it’s already been booking events beginning with the Hannaford Mac-N-Cheese fest on Friday.

The project acquired the land in 2013 but first they had to implode the old Wellington Annex. That happened in august 2014.

Crews began building the following year and now it’s ready to host all kinds of events.

The convention center also had enclosed walkways leading to the Times Union Center, The Empire State Plaza, and The Egg.

That will now be known as the Capitol complex, the largest and most unique event space in upstate New York.

