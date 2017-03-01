Advocates rally to support undocumented immigrants in the Capital Region

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Advocates in the Captial Region are supporting local undocumented immigrants who report to immigration services.

The rally held on Wednesday was in support of Maria Martinez-Chacon.

Undocumented immigrants have faced uncertainty when reporting to their appointments, fearing they’ll be detained once they arrive.

Maria’s husband has already been detained.

The couple has two children, who are U.S. citizens, which can cause upset for unsuspecting families.

“I’ve heard of different stories of when immigrations comes to pick people up, they will frequently leave kids with, may be a family still there or a neighbor,” Joe Paparone, Organizer for New Sanctuary for Immigrants in the Capital Region, said. “Sometimes they take people with zero consideration for the kids so I’m not sure what would happen.

Maria does have a plan for the kids. Those who support a crackdown on illegal immigration want President Trump to make good on his promise to deport millions.