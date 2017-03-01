Police: 9-year-old boy finds stolen gun thrown on front lawn

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a theft of a handgun from a motor vehicle that was found on someone’s front lawn on Wednesday.

Police say someone entered a vehicle on Roselawn Avenue and took the gun during the overnight hours.

On Wednesday, police say they received a call from a resident stating that a handgun had been located on their front lawn by a 9-year-old boy.

Police say the child didn’t touch the gun and immediately notified his mother.

Residents are urged to lock their vehicles. Police say over the past week they have noticed an uptick in larcenies from motor vehicles.

It’s recommended that valuables should be stored out of view and anything suspicious should be reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rotterdam Police at (518)-355-7397.