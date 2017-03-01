3/1 Pet Connection: Chief

Web staff Published: Updated:
chief

Chief – 1 year old beagle

Hi folks, Chief here. I’m a young beagle man who’s ready to tell you all my tails! Like most beagles, I love to talk and follow my nose! That means I’ll make a great walking partner but only if you are prepared to stop every few feet to smell the roses.

I’m smart and food motivated and I already know how to sit, give paw, and speak. I’m looking to be the only dog and child in the home because I want all of your attention!

If you are a beagle lover with an empty house than I’m the one for you!

He would be best with older children.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434 8128

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s