3/1 Pet Connection: Chief

Chief – 1 year old beagle

Hi folks, Chief here. I’m a young beagle man who’s ready to tell you all my tails! Like most beagles, I love to talk and follow my nose! That means I’ll make a great walking partner but only if you are prepared to stop every few feet to smell the roses.

I’m smart and food motivated and I already know how to sit, give paw, and speak. I’m looking to be the only dog and child in the home because I want all of your attention!

If you are a beagle lover with an empty house than I’m the one for you!

He would be best with older children.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434 8128