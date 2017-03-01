19 airmen returning from “Operation Deep Freeze” deployment in Antarctica

SCOTIA, NY (NEWS10) – Happening Wednesday morning, 19 airmen with the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing will be returning after another successful deployment to Antarctica.

They’re expected to get to Stratton Air Base at around 7am, followed by a warm welcome from family and friends. Their return will officially wrap up their five month-long “support season”.

From October through February, about 500 airmen take turns flying out to the frozen continent in a massive ski-equipped aircraft. It’s part of what’s called “Operation Deep Freeze”.

For the last 29 years, they’ve been responsible for transporting scientists to their research base. They also carry some 3 million pounds of essential cargo, including things like fuel and medical supplies.

Of the 500 members, the last 19 members will be returning home today.

