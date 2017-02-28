Woman accused of backing up into NYSP troopers with vehicle

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges after police say she struck a New York State Police trooper with her vehicle.

The incident happened during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Jessie Kowalski is accused of stealing items from a local gas station. A clerk at the gas station alerted troopers in the parking lot of the incident.

Police say when the troopers approached the vehicle, one on each side, Kowalski backed up into the troopers with the driver’s side door open.

One trooper sustained a lower body injury and the other a leg injury.

Kowalski was arrested a short time later after she is accused of fleeing the scene.

She was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, petit larceny, DWAI-drugs, and numerous traffic tickets.

She was remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $40,000 cash bail/$80,000 bond.