BROADALBIN, NY (NEWS10) – A church’s property was badly damaged in a hit and run and police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at St. Joseph’s Church in Broadalbin. A brick wall was badly damaged in the crash.

Police are still looking for the driver.

They say the suspect was driving a 2007 burgundy and gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with heavy damage on the front end of the passenger side.