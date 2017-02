ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Approximately 30 homes in Rotterdam are currently without power after a tractor-trailer hit at least one utility pole.

The truck hit at least one utility pole, ripping down wires off the poles and at least one house, then fled the scene.

National Grid says 30 customers are currently affected by the outage. Power is expected to be restored by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.