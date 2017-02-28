Colonie Police make arrest in Deja Vu robbery

marilynolshena

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police have made an arrest in an October robbery at a local store.

Marilyn Olshena, 56, of Kinderhook, was arrested and is facing charges of robbery and petit larceny.

There was little information known until Colonie investigators read media reports about the defendant’s arrest in early January 2017 for similar crimes in Columbia County.

Police worked with investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and they say they were able to establish Olshena was responsible for the October burglary.

Olshena was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail.

 

