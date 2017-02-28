Police investigating body found in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a body found in Schenectady on Broadway.

Police say at around 2:30 p.m. they received a report of a man being down near 226 Broadway, behind Villa Italia and a parking garage.

In between those two places, is a picnic bench and a fenced area, which is where police say they found the body.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say the man was dead.

Evidence technicians are heading to the scene now.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide updates when available.