PFOA settlement hearing being held in Petersburgh

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Petersburgh town supervisor and town board will vote on a proposed PFOA settlement with Taconic Plastics, the company being held responsible for PFOA contamination, Tuesday night.

The settlement is very different from the controversial proposed settlement between Hoosick Falls and Saint Gobain.

The settlement is only in regards to specific costs the town of Petersburgh took on last year. It does not prevent the town from claiming costs from Taconic in regards to PFOA in the future or seeking other damages.

“This is a very limited release on just expenses incurred in 2016,” Alan Webster, Supervisor Town of Petersburgh, said.

Webster is referring to this proposed Settlement Agreement between the town of Petersburgh and the company held response for PFOA contamination of the municipal water supply and private wells.

It states that Taconic will reimburse the town just over $35,000 for 2016 costs including town employee wages, legal consultant fees, engineering fees and town office supplies. It does release Taconic from all claims or lawsuits by the town in regards to those specific past costs only.

As stated, it does not affect any claims or lawsuits or actions “the town may have against Taconic for response costs or any other claims or damages.”

“We have no idea what the future holds,” Webster said.

Signs posted along the Little Hoosick River proving just how unknown that future is. The town has yet to get back test results to determine if it’s contaminated with PFOA. Also unknown is whether the contamination will spread or move.

“You don’t know exactly where it’s going to shift to next but you can see the pattern clearly that it’s moving north.”

Taconic has already paid for this permanent filtration system for the municipal water supply, but a boil water advisory is still in effect.

“It’s just while the flushing process takes place in the system there were some issues with a couple of the wells.”

The meeting will be held here at the Petersburgh town hall at 7 p.m.