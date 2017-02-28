Petersburgh holding special meeting to negotiate settlement with Taconic Plastics over contaminated water

PETERSBURGH, NY (NEWS10) – As Hoosick Falls tables its PFOA settlement for the second time, another town with contaminated water weighing a similar deal with different company at a special meeting Tuesday night.

Petersburgh is negotiating a settlement with Taconic Plastics for chemicals that leaked into the water supply from their plant on Route 22. The city is seeking around $35,000 to cover testing, filtration systems and other costs.

Taconic has already paid nearly 5,000 of that for staff time and office supplies.

Like the original Hoosick Falls agreement, if the town accepts this settlement, they cannot seek any more money related to “past costs” from the contamination.

Because the new filtration system is still brand new, a boil water advisory in effect for this town.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 7pm.