Petersburgh approves PFOA settlement with Taconic

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One day after Hoosick Falls tabled the proposed PFOA settlement for the second time the Town of Petersburgh took their turn on Tuesday, but with a much different outcome.

The two-page settlement was approved by the Petersburg board Tuesday night, saying Taconic would reimburse over $30,000 for past PFOA costs.

Unlike Monday evening’s meeting in Hoosick Falls, the meeting in Petersburgh was much smaller, and the support for the settlement broader.

Just minutes into the meeting the board approved the settlement, agreeing that Taconic would reimburse over $30,000 for expenses from 2016.

“We have a very good relationship, talking relationship, with Taconic,” said Alan Webster, Petersburgh Town Supervisor. “We have worked very hard, and they have worked very hard at going to the table.”

The settlement includes reimbursements to the town employees as well as legal and engineering and town office supplies.

Unlike the Hoosick Falls settlement, the Petersburgh settlement does not prevent the town from claiming costs from Taconic in the future.

But Emily Marpe, a resident who has attended every PFOA-related meeting, says she commends the town for their hard work.

“”I think that the supervisor and the board did the town a service by evening out the books and not making it controversial,” said Marpe.

Another couple, Edward and Michelle Waldron say they’re also happy given the health problems PFOA has caused them.

“I got breathing problems I’ve never had,” said Edward. “Since ’95, my wife bought the place up here and since then my health has started to go down.”

“I have a clogged artery near the brain that they can’t figure out,” said Michelle. “They said it’s possibly caused by the smell.”

The town supervisor says he will be meeting with the DEC and DOH in the next month or so to discuss the progress.

The town and Taconic are currently negotiating the elements of the reimbursement for the near future.