Pair accused of having drugs during traffic stop arrested

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested two people they say had drugs during a traffic stop on I-87.

During the stop, police say they found more than 1 kilogram of cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, hash oil, and brass knuckles.

The driver Arnold Howard, 32, of Rexford, and his passenger Gloria Rodriguez, 29, of Schenectady, are now facing felony drug charges.

Police say they initially stopped a vehicle on I-87 for traveling 88 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. 

Both were arraigned and remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

