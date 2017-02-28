NYSP investigating a deadly crash involving a Greene County Sheriff’s deputy

ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash involving a Greene County Sheriff’s deputy in Ashland.

Police say the officer, identified as Kevin Haverly, 26, went off the road in a marked police car at around 6 a.m. and struck a telephone pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what caused the single car crash.

A stretch of NY-23 is closed in both directions near the Windham town line.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide updates when available.