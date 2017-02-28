New state rules to require coverage for breast cancer screenings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the fight against breast cancer, early detection can save lives. A new state requirement could make it easier than ever for women to get screened.

Studies show that nearly one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

That startling statistic is made even scarier when you realize that many women will not receive screenings early enough to stop the cancer from spreading.

“There’s a lot of women out there that can’t afford it or don’t have health insurance,” says Melissa Sutliff. “And they end up getting sick and dying.”

A new New York state requirement could change that. Health insurance in New York will have to provide medically necessary coverage for 3D mammograms, with no co-pays, no co-insurance, and no deductibles.

“It’s preventative screening,” says Chris Wright. “You would have a better way of knowing and getting diagnosed sooner.”

Tashina Jackson agrees.

“I think it’s a great option for us women because people who may not be able to afford it can go get their mammogram checked,” says Jackson.

Jackson says it’s simple, health shouldn’t have to come at a cost.

“I may have a friend who may have cancer in their breast or something, and it might save her life,” she says.