Man accused of killing 2 women in the Capital Region still collecting salary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany city employee remains on the payroll despite having been charged with the murder of two local women.

Taxpayers have been paying for Ted Mero to sit at home, and are now apparently paying his salary while he’s behind bars.

Mero has been on paid leave since May of 2015 after he was named a person of interest in the murder of Shelby Countermine.

Her remains were discovered in Coeymans by a jogger along an access road owned by the Albany City Water Department, Mero’s employer.

On Monday, Ted Mero was charged with her murder and for the murder of his former roommate Megan Cunningham who died in a house fire in 2013.

Commissioner of the Water Department Joe Coffey says he is currently evaluating Mero’s employment status but that he still remains on paid leave.

According to SeeThroughNY.net, Mero had a salary of more than $41,000 a year.

Commissioner Coffey told me he could not comment on a personnel issue and that Mero is entitled to due process.