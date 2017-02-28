Local teen headed to Hawaii thanks to Make-A-Wish and Price Chopper

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local teen’s dream to travel to Hawaii is about to come true.

18-year-old Kasey Sisco was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2015.

“I got really sick on Oct 28,” said Kacey. “I was in the hospital for about five or six months. I came home in a wheelchair. I lost all my muscles in my body.”

When Price Chopper heard about her story, they teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to raise $10,000 to send Kasey and her family to Hawaii.

Kacey has dreamed of Maui’s black sand beaches since she was a little girl, and now her dreams are coming true.

News of the trip has even helped Kacey find the motivation and strength to stop using a walker.

“The past couple months have been normal,” says Kacey. “It feels good.”

Kacey’s family and friends say hearing her use the words “normal” and “happy” is what the power of a wish is all about.

“I have “Wish” parents tell me all the time, ‘we’re just so grateful to you,” and we say, ‘no, you need to understand, it’s our privilege to be able to help you,’” says Dr. Bill Trigg, CEO of Make-A-Wish of Northeast New York.

Kacey is currently in remission, but she’s looking forward to her dream vacation.

Her mantra is to never stop smiling.

“I take life day by day,” she says. “Things happen so quickly and you just have to look on the bright side of everything.”

Kacey hasn’t set a date yet for the trip but says she’ll likely head west sometime between now and next year.