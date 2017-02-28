Local school district wants to add lockdown room in elementary school gym

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local school vote surrounding a capital improvement project with a hefty price tag is being voted on Tuesday.

It’s a nearly $10 million proposal with the focus on two top priorities education and safety. All voters have to do is check yes or no.

Technology improvements, health and safety repairs and building upgrades are all part of a $9.9 million capital improvement project being voted on in the Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District.

“Much better than the last one. They’re taking care of business, taking care of math and science. It’s an old school and the infrastructure,” William Gibbs said.

Gibbs is the father of this year’s valedictorian, had three other kids go through the district, and has four grandkids going to school there.

“They need to go to college and they need a good high school to get into a good school,” Gibbs said.

He voted “yes” and isn’t alone.

“It’s probably been a while since we’ve done improvements in this school and that’s something we really have to look at seriously,” Larry Cronau said.

Cronau is a 26 year veteran of the State Police and says one important thing in this plan is the creation of a lockdown room.

“Today you’ve got to be careful with the kids. It gets out of hand quick.”

It would convert part of the elementary school gym into a safe space in the event of an emergency.

“Sadly I think it’s been on our radar for a long time. Certainly, we have to prepare for the worst and do everything we can to prevent that,” Superintendent Angelica Maloney said.

Maloney says this and all the other line items in the proposal would come at no cost to taxpayers.

“We worked really hard to put money into reserve and we’ve capitalized on state aid. So with that our taxpayers should expect to see no increased taxes on their tax bill,” Maloney said.

Voters like Edith Bornt were on board with the plans until she got to the poll and ultimately voted no.

“The lockdown thing in the gym and probably the kitchen does need updating,” Bornt said. “The proposal sounded great on paper but then the way they worded it on the ballot it scared me. They say there’s going to be no tax impact in the literature and it doesn’t so much say that on the ballot.”

Voting is open at the school until 8 p.m.