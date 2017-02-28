Internet outage affecting numerous websites utilizing Amazon’s cloud provider

SEATTLE (NEWS10) – A massive internet outage is affecting numerous websites using cloud provider Amazon Web Services.

Major websites like Airbnb, Time Inc, Netflix, Expedia, and others use Amazon Web Services to power their services and websites. Customers may experience problems loading websites or content on services using Amazon Web Services.

“We’ve identified the issue as high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is also impacting applications and services dependent on S3. We are actively working on remediating the issue,” Amazon Web Services said.

No word on when the problem is expected to be restored.