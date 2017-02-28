Governor Cuomo proposes raising age of marriage in New York from 14 to 17

Web Staff Published:
cuomo-1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is proposing legislation to throw out an outdated New York law allowing 14-year-old children to get married.

During a cabinet meeting in Albany, Tuesday Governor Cuomo proposed legislation to raise the age of marriage in New York with parental approval to 17.

Under current law, New Yorkers can get married at 14 if parents and a judge sign off.

Advocates of the proposal to raise the marriage age say some 4,000 14 to 16-year-olds are married in New York every year, mostly girls to adult men, through coercion and arranged marriages.

