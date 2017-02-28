DEC holding public comment on PCE contamination in Glenville

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC will be holding a public comment meeting in Glenville about PCE contamination at the former KENCO chemical company on Freeman’s Bridge Road.

PCE’s are a common dry cleaner and degreaser agent, and the DEC says contaminated groundwater is flowing under the building.

The public is urged to attend a meeting at the Glenville senior center on Tuesday 3/14 at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will focus on a remedy to the contamination issue, which is expected to cost $16 million.

For more details visit: http://www.dec.ny.gov/data/der/factsheet/447039ou1cuprop.pdf

