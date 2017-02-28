2/28 Pet connection: Sachi

Sachi-7 years old-Pittie/MIx

Meet Sachi super sweet gal who wants to please. She spayed and UTD on her shots.

Owner had to move and couldn’t take her.

She would love to be in a family with children,

Sachi has been around other dogs a meet n greet will be required.

She is laid back….has never met a person she doesn’t like….and will be more than happy to wash your face.

She is on a special diet as she right now has some minor skin problems. Could be allergies.

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist 518-424-2878

http://www.hopeanimalrescue.org/