2/28 Pet connection: Sachi

By Published:
pet-connection-sachi

Sachi-7 years old-Pittie/MIx
Meet Sachi super sweet gal who wants to please. She spayed and UTD on her shots.

Owner had to move and couldn’t take her.

She would love to be in a family with children,
Sachi has been around other dogs a meet n greet will be required.

She is laid back….has never met a person she doesn’t like….and will be more than happy to wash your face.

She is on a special diet as she right now has some minor skin problems. Could be allergies.

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist 518-424-2878

http://www.hopeanimalrescue.org/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s