Wrong movie declared ‘Best Picture’ at the Oscars

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Oscar mixup is all we are going to be talking about for the next couple of days. The truth is it was just the wrong envelope.

It was for the best actress award, not the Best Picture award.

Warren Beatty will likely be remembered as the face of this accident and the company responsible for the cue cards, Pricewaterhousecoopers is explaining and apologizing for the mixup.

“We sincerely apologize to ‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land,’ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture,” read the statement. “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC and [host] Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

Beatty and Jordan Horowitz, a producer of La La Land, pulled out a card that says Moonlight is the winner.

The room then became a mixture of cheers and silence.

There was a lot of reaction around the room, excitement, disbelief, a lot of sheer joy and happiness.

Moonlight director, Barry Jenkins walked to the stage in utter disbelief, his cast and crew all hugging.

The A-listers of Hollywood were also blown away.

Samuel L. Jackson, Nicole Kidman, Charlese Theron, Ms. Octavia Spencer. Everyone watched the unprecedented moment happen.

After verifying that he wasn’t being punked, Jenkins explains why this movie was a winner whether it took home an Oscar, or not.

“There was a time when I thought this movie was impossible because I couldn’t bring it to fruition because I couldn’t bring myself to tell another story. So everybody behind me on this stage said no, that is not acceptable. So I just want to thank everyone behind me, everybody out there in that room, because we didn’t do this, you guys chose us. Thank you for the choice, I appreciate it.”

Social media is, of course, buzzing about everything Oscars.

Lots of storylines at the 89th Oscars, but for now the best picture award snafu has everyone’s attention.