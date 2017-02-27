Western Massachusetts tornado ‘highly unusual occurrence’

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A tornado destroyed homes and businesses in western Massachusetts over the weekend.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado briefly touched down in the Hampshire County town of Goshen, before lifting off the ground for several miles, and again touching down in Conway.

The tornado made a five-mile path through Conway over a five-minute span. Wind gusts in most of the damaged areas were between 80-100 mph, but in the areas of Main Poland Road and Whately Road, gusts were estimated to be from 100-110 mph.

The NWS had originally reported that one person was injured when a tree fell on a house in Conway, however, Acting Town Administrator Patricia Vincagsi said that the report was a mistake and that no one was seriously hurt in the storm.

The last tornado in Massachusetts touched down on August 22, 2016, in Concord.

The National Weather Service is calling Saturday’s tornado a “highly unusual occurrence.” It was the first time Massachusetts has had a tornado touch down in February since 1950.