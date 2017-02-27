Siena poll: Gov. Cuomo’s approval rating up among NY voters

The Associated Press Published:
Credit: NY Governor's Office/Twitter
Credit: NY Governor's Office/Twitter

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A new Siena College poll suggests Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is enjoying his highest favorability ratings in two years.

The poll released Monday finds 60 percent of respondents view Cuomo favorably, compared to 34 percent who have an unfavorable opinion. That’s Cuomo’s highest rating since January 2015 and it’s up four percentage points since last month.

Donald Trump fared worse, with 68 percent of respondents giving the Republican president’s performance a negative review and just 29 percent rating him favorably.

Siena pollster Steven Greenberg says Cuomo’s popularity may be the result of such recent proposals as free tuition for middle-class students, or possibly because voters upset with Trump are seeing Cuomo more favorably.

The Feb. 19-23 telephone survey of 723 registered voters has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

